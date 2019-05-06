Tetra Cannabis is a recreational cannabis dispensary, happily serving adults ages 21 or older. Tetra offers over 30 different flower strains, and dozens of different concentrates, extracts and edibles. Tetra is a community focused business that puts people first. Our mission is to be a dispensary that everybody can enjoy. Located at 809 NE Harlow Rd, Tetra is proud to be Troutdale's first cannabis dispensary! We'll be opening our doors for the first time in the late spring of 2019. How to get to Tetra Troutdale: Coming from Portland or Vancouver: From I-84 eastbound, take Exit 17 toward Marine Dr/257th Ave Take the second left turn onto 257th Ave/Graham Rd Stay in the right lane and continue through the intersection to Graham Rd Turn right onto Harlow Rd Follow Harlow Rd to the end and turn right into our parking lot! Coming from Corbett or Hood River: From I-84 westbound, take Exit 17 toward Marine Dr/Troutdale Turn right onto Graham Rd Turn right onto Harlow Rd Follow Harlow Rd to the end and turn right into our parking lot! Coming from Troutdale or Gresham: Head north on 257th Dr Continue past the Columbia Gorge Outlets Stay in the right lane and continue onto Graham Rd Turn right onto Harlow Rd Follow Harlow Rd to the end and turn right into our parking lot!