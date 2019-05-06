TerpsZ33
Love This Location Of This Dispensary! My Visit As A Recreational Customer Was Swell. I Loved How Clean This Facility Was. Absolutely GREAT Parking As Well! The White Walls Added A Nice Touch On Aesthetics With Addition To The Stores Menu Being Displayed On Nice Elegant TV’s I Purchased Some Bobsled Live Resin Sauce. White Tahoe Cookies 🍪 👍🏻🔥. Smells And Looks Amazing. The Price Was Perfect Sense It Was A 10% Discount On Saturday. I Would Recommend Stoping Here, As I Will Be Back Again! 😁