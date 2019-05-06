DizzyOnTheComedown on August 25, 2019

I would like to extend my thanks to Zack for helping me on multiple occasions on a busy weekend. He took the time to check several cartridges to see if they were in stock for me, gave me strain information and greeted me with a smile the next day when I came to pick up my medicine. Zack is a great budtender and I appreciate his patience. Also, thanks to Gabe and Kyler for helping put aside my medication. As an OMMP patient with some severe health issues, it's so nice to be treated like a VIP when I'm trying to get my medicine. This was great customer service all around. A special shout-out to Jake the Select rep for hooking me and my girlfriend up with shirts, batteries, pins and other great Select merchandise in gratitude for being loyal to their brand. Jake is incredibly knowledgeable about Select and their cartridges. This just added to an already great customer service experience. I have never been to Tetra before, but you can bet I'll be coming back. Please run more 25% off Select Cartridge days and you'll see me every week!