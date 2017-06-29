Tetra Cannabis is a recreational cannabis dispensary, happily serving adults ages 21 or older. Tetra offers over 30 different flower strains and dozens of different concentrates, extracts and edibles from Oregon's best farms and processors. Tetra is a community focused business that puts people first. Our mission is to be a dispensary that everybody can enjoy. Located at 4011 SE Belmont, Tetra is proud to be part of the Sunnyside neighborhood. Surrounded by some of the best restaurants, bars, coffee shops and businesses around, we like to think our community is one of the best and brightest in Portland. Make sure to check out our neighbors for some grub or a cup of coffee next time you stop by. Prices in our menu include tax! Due to OLCC regulations requiring all sales to be completed by 10:00pm, we lock the doors at approximately 9:55pm. Any customers in the location at this time will be served.