Tomcat08 on October 31, 2019

Awesome service!! No idea why there is only 2 reviews, maybe they are new with new regulations.Regardless, I was absolutely floored by such great service from Ron! For those of you travelers not familiar with the areas recreational laws, they dont have a store you can walk in to, but they will deliver it instead. This might seem like a weird situation between it being legal, but a random person is going to bring it to me(like the old school); but be oh man was I impressed with how easy, and not awkward the scenario was. I called with my questions about how it all works, and was quickly educated on the current purchasing possibilities. Sent my info and delivery was under an hour, with really awesome service. Give this spot a try, it is legit!