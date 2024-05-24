dispensary
Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - San Marcos
Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - San Marcos
Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke (THC Vape and Smoke) started with one location in 2017. Since we have expanded to 6 Central Texas Locations. We are a full service dispensary specializing in Federally Legal THCA Flower, Concentrates, Delta Disposable's. We are also a full service Vape and Smoke Shop. Tons of glass and accessories to choose from. At our Austin Location we even blow our own brand of local glass called THC Glass Co. We also do glass blowing classes as well. Over 200 Different Disposable Nicotine Vape's, Plus tons of E-juice and Coil Selection! We only have one goal in mind and that's making sure every customer leaves happy!
119 East Hopkins Street, San Marcos, TX
License 4731
StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
12pm - 12:30am
monday
11am - 12:30am
tuesday
11am - 12:30am
wednesday
11am - 12:30am
thursday
11am - 2:30am
friday
11am - 2:30am
saturday
11am - 2:30am
