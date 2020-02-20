We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
The only legal medical cannabis producer headquartered in the state of Texas.
We make medical-grade cannabis products of the highest quality to serve patients across the state with qualifying conditions covered by the Compassionate Use Program.
Our high-quality prescription CBD and THC cannabis tinctures and sprays are available for pick-up at our Austin & Houston locations and through our at-home delivery service, which accommodates patients across the state.