We are THE premier cannabis dispensary in Southern Oklahoma. Our mission at Texoma House of Cannabis (T.H.C) is to provide high quality cannabis and cannabis based products to those seeking a natural alternative to pharmaceutical drugs. We are located in Madill, Oklahoma in the heart of the Lake Texoma area. Not only do we serve the needs of those living in Madill but we also serve people from cities such as Kingston, Tishomingo, Dickson, Ardmore, Durant, Colbert, Calera, and many more surrounding areas. For those that are coming to Lake Texoma from Oklahoma City, Tulsa or any other larger cities that are hours away from us, we will have a large selection of products for you to choose from as well. We carry an array of products including Flower, Edibles, Vape Cartridges, Concentrates, Tinctures, and much more. We also have a variety of accessories needed to use the products that we carry. For those without a medical card, we have a large supply of CBD products from over 5 different companies. If you are interested in THC or CBD products, we are your one stop shop. Come and see us!