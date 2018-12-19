Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Good location nice & friendly people & real helpful
Cierra456
on November 23, 2019
Love everyone here they are soooo sweet an really good with info
StonerLex
on November 22, 2019
Amazing!!!
LYanez
on November 19, 2019
Awesome ppl my favorite place to go!!
Afritts83
on November 16, 2019
Very nice people good selection
ALMars
on November 12, 2019
I love this location, very convenient. The staff is knowledgeable in the product and very helpful with assistance.
Busterbunker
on November 5, 2019
I do like this store. These people helped me with the application process. I like that they have an ATM there for convenience also. I can't remember the gentleman's name. But he helped me (I am somewhat new to all of this.) I bought several different types of cannabis products so I can get a feel of which ones work best/longest. I told him what I wanted and he helped out with several types to try. I would give them 5 stars, but for the employees out front. They could smile more and act like they actually wanted to help.
Les4ou
on November 3, 2019
This place is AWESOME! Seriously GO check it out!! The staff are all very helpful, plus they have a huge selection to choose from, and very reasonable in there prices.
Thank you guys for all your help, I will definitely be coming back. 👍👍👍
Dispensary said:
Thank you for such an awesome review. We are glad that you enjoyed your visit and we hope we see you again soon!