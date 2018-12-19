Busterbunker on November 5, 2019

I do like this store. These people helped me with the application process. I like that they have an ATM there for convenience also. I can't remember the gentleman's name. But he helped me (I am somewhat new to all of this.) I bought several different types of cannabis products so I can get a feel of which ones work best/longest. I told him what I wanted and he helped out with several types to try. I would give them 5 stars, but for the employees out front. They could smile more and act like they actually wanted to help.