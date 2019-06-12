ThePonkeyTamer on November 11, 2019

Having been a cannabis patient for a while; I’ve had a chance to shop around a bit in Southern Oklahoma. This shop checks all the boxes for a great dispensary. First I love the grow shop in front. Perhaps the best I’ve seen for cannabis specific horticulture. Second the Budtender there seemed well versed to me. Sometimes I’ll ask questions I know the answer to just to see if a Tender will make something up in order to make a sale. They’ve never blown smoke up me. Third it’s fantastic to finally see someone in Southern Oklahoma providing decent prices on Top Shelf Ounces. To me price point is usually deciding factor when it comes to cannabis. Let’s all face it weed is only worth so much and some of these shops out here are price gouging. As long as these guys keep those prices on point I’ll be a customer.