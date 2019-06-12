Kookie1-16-17
awesome folks..great product
best prices around!!!!!
kara was very friendly and knowledgeable
Having been a cannabis patient for a while; I’ve had a chance to shop around a bit in Southern Oklahoma. This shop checks all the boxes for a great dispensary. First I love the grow shop in front. Perhaps the best I’ve seen for cannabis specific horticulture. Second the Budtender there seemed well versed to me. Sometimes I’ll ask questions I know the answer to just to see if a Tender will make something up in order to make a sale. They’ve never blown smoke up me. Third it’s fantastic to finally see someone in Southern Oklahoma providing decent prices on Top Shelf Ounces. To me price point is usually deciding factor when it comes to cannabis. Let’s all face it weed is only worth so much and some of these shops out here are price gouging. As long as these guys keep those prices on point I’ll be a customer.
Absolutely love this place hands down the best! Friday’s are my fave their prerolls are amazing! Brought in an unwrapped toy got my flower for 8$ a gram for the rest of the year!
Was not impressed AT ALL!! Stopped in when they first opened and didn't have a great experience thought it was just the newness. Tried them again over the weekend and still not impressed!
I would like to know what was so bad about your experience?
My favorite day of the week is Friday when I make the trip out to Texoma tumbleweed! I wish y’all were in Ardmore! I wound never have to go anywhere else!!!
First time visit was amazing. Stopped by on Halloween night for some bud. Everyone was dressed and have a ball on Halloween night. Atmosphere was amazing with everyone enjoying them selves. Many customers in costume as well. The bud tenders where very helpful in the back. The guys up front in the grow store where very knowledgable on products to boost my home grow as well. The flower was all beautiful and smelled incredible. Lost of choices from their own grow and tons of edibles to choice from as well. This place is great. Will definitely be back to visit and get more knowledge of anything I need. Wow! Best dispensary I’ve been to in a long time. Thanks guys for doing what y’all are doing!
love it