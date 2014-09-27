Now Open! We accept walk-ins by CT registered MMJ patients, but you are also welcome to schedule appointments. Founded in 2013 by pharmacists Laurie Zrenda and Meredith Elmer, Thames Valley Apothecary is a medical cannabis dispensary and wellness center serving Eastern Connecticut. Both Laurie and Meredith have years of experience working as retail pharmacists and managers in our community, and they lead a dynamic and knowledgeable staff who strive to provide quality, compassionate care to all their patients. Thames Valley is an independent, family owned and operated dispensary that is committed to providing access to medical marijuana products for all Connecticut's authorized patients. Our Compassionate Need Program will address those with financial accessibility issues. The facility is ADA compliant and accessible to persons with physical limitations. We will provide services six days per week and will add operating hours as demand increases.