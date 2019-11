ladles on June 25, 2017

I cannot believe this store has been open for a little bit and I hadn't gone in until only recently! I've been shopping next door at BH the entire time because it's closest and most convenient to me, but I was always disappointed in how overpriced some of their stuff can be, but I'd just shrug and move on. Some friends of mine gave a recommendation to this place because they frequent here often, so I thought I'd check it out and I was pleasantly surprised on how clean and organized not just the store was, but the employees as well. I've been in a handful of dispensaries that totally put me off because the employees have looked very unkempt and are sometimes very obviously stoned out of their minds and have some cognitive issues going on as a result of that, but the employees here are professional, helpful, and very friendly. Also, the prices are AWESOME and the product is good, too. I thought that I'd be sacrificing quality for the prices they offer, but that hasn't been an issue. I've been paying for overpriced oil for too long and I'm not interested in going anywhere else anymore. I also really appreciate their loyalty cards :-)