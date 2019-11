We are now serving Medical and Recreational Visitors! What we require: Medical- A verifiable California doctor's recommendation and a valid government-issued photo ID Recreational- Age 21+, with a valid government-issued photo ID CASH AND ATM for convenience ALL WEBSITE PRICES ARE BEFORE TAXES Mission Valley Storefront - 3703 Camino Del Rio S. (Suite 215A) 92108 First Time Visitor Deals - 1st-time visitors get a free Preroll and 10% off entire order! 2nd-time visitors Get 15% off your entire order! 3rd-time visitors get 20% off your entire order! Leave us a review and get a free Preroll! Become a member and reap the rewards 5% back on purchases free preroll for signing up! https://enrollnow.vip/join/2274 *CALL US AT (858) 324-2420 to place a preorder for IN-STORE pickup! EVERYDAY DEALS: $10 OFF any 2 Grams of Wax (menu price) We are a San Diego Licensed Marijuana Retail Outlet serving both Medical and Adult Use Patients. A10-18-0000339-TEMP