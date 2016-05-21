Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are Pleased To Have 💥Sparked💥 Your Interest In Detroit's Finest Provisioning Center. The Team @ THC Detroit Strives to give you the best Knowledge🧙, Customer Service🤗, and Medical Products⚕️ available on the Market. Our Latest addition of the Touch Screen📺 Ordering Kiosk in our Spacious Lobby will get your Order Processed Quickly and Easily!
Great selection of Flower🌱, Oil Cartridges🛢️, Shatter/Wax/Sauces🕯️, and Ounce Specials!
**➰Daily Specials...Everyday➰**
*🚗*Lots of FREE parking🚗**
**🏪OPEN: 9:00am - 10:00pm everyday🏪**
Convenient Medical Provisioning Center located in Detroit Michigan **just east of Southfield Fwy, Warren Exit Before Evergreen Rd** with Plenty of Parking (Both Sides of building) handicap accessible ramp
**On-Site Security**
THC DETROIT!!! is your **One 🛑Stop🛑 Shop** for all of your Medical Cannabis needs.
📣 WE NOW ACCEPT ALL MEDICAL MARIJUANA CARD HOLDERS FROM THE FOLLOWING STATES!
• Alaska • Arizona • California • Colorado • Connecticut • Delaware • Florida • Hawaii • Illinois • Maine • Maryland • Massachusetts • Minnesota • Montana • Nevada • New Hampshire • New Jersey • New Mexico • New York • Ohio • Oregon • Pennsylvania • Rhode Island • Vermont • Washington • Washington DC • West Virginia
😮 First Time Patients Receive A Swag Bag
** WE ARE REQUIRED TO COLLECT A 6% SALES TAX ON YOUR PURCHASE. SORRY FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE**
(THC DETROIT)
**(313)-266-7738**
19533 W.Warren Detroit Michigan 48228
