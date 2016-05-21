Kiljim76
I have written nothing but positive reviews, and I have been coming here since this place opened. I really appreciate the staff that I have dealt with (Kay, Bea, Cas, Alex and others before them Meghan and Kevin). I had some issues, in the beginning, which I could have avoided because I didn't know any better, but it's been fair and resolved. What I can't understand is that I since I spend a good chunk of change, why do I get stiffed or blind sided? I'm not getting the usual text messages so I can avoid any pitfalls, but after several attempts it still persist. Last visit, two days ago this was mentioned. Problem is that I got a jacked up price, and realized after the fact, that some my order was wrong. Errors can happen but this was unexpected and somethings wrong--over paying extra won't break me ($20. bucks in points) $15 vs $10 or 3 for $25 is significant and that's not good or fair you think?
Hey Kimjim76 thank you for your review! We always display our deals on our white board in the bud room and all bud tenders are aware of any deals or promotions going on for the day. I don't understand how you got stiffed or blindsided at our establishment. if you were over charged for some reason we can always fix this issue. Please Stop back in so we can make this right for you! As far as the text messages go, Its a possible issue with your phone service provider. Some companies block mass text messages for spam reasons. If you would like to know our text deals you can always give us a call and someone will be more then happy to assist you! We appreciate you being a loyal patient and hopefully we will see you in the near future!