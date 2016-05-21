Kiljim76 on November 23, 2019

I have written nothing but positive reviews, and I have been coming here since this place opened. I really appreciate the staff that I have dealt with (Kay, Bea, Cas, Alex and others before them Meghan and Kevin). I had some issues, in the beginning, which I could have avoided because I didn't know any better, but it's been fair and resolved. What I can't understand is that I since I spend a good chunk of change, why do I get stiffed or blind sided? I'm not getting the usual text messages so I can avoid any pitfalls, but after several attempts it still persist. Last visit, two days ago this was mentioned. Problem is that I got a jacked up price, and realized after the fact, that some my order was wrong. Errors can happen but this was unexpected and somethings wrong--over paying extra won't break me ($20. bucks in points) $15 vs $10 or 3 for $25 is significant and that's not good or fair you think?