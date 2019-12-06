1397 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 541
Show All 141
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$250
Deals
Happy Hour in Arlington
15% Off store wide Mondays 8 - 11 AM and 7 - 10 PM
Only on Mondays 8 - 11 AM and 7 - 10 PM
Happy Hour in Arlington
15% Off store wide Mondays 8 - 11 AM and 7 - 10 PM
Only on Mondays 8 - 11 AM and 7 - 10 PM
All Products
Quantum Kush
from Avitas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Quantum Kush
Strain
$60½ oz
In-store only
Mint Chocolate Chip
from Fireline Cannabis
21.18%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Lime Breath OG
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime Breath OG
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
The Lime
from Lemonnade
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The Lime
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
BTY OG
from Magic Time Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
BTY OG
Strain
$110½ oz
In-store only
Blue Cookies
from Oz Gardenz
17.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$90¼ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4
from RGL Private Reserve
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$70¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
TJ's CBD
from TJ's Organics
0.93%
THC
11.3%
CBD
TJ's CBD
Strain
$100½ oz
In-store only
Mendo Freeze
from Fifty Fold
20.5%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Mendo Freeze
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum Cookies
from The Kush Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bay Platinum Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Power OG
from Fireline Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Power OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Bitch Fuel
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bitch Fuel
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Star Pebbles
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Pebbles
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
9lb Hammer
from Venom Extractions
19%
THC
0.09%
CBD
9lb Hammer
Strain
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
Apple Juice Margarita
from Fire Bros
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Apple Juice Margarita
Strain
$272 g
In-store only
Gaswerx
from Gold Leaf
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gaswerx
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Durbert
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durbert
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
The Fog
from The Kush Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The Fog
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack Dawg Live
from Mother Earth Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Dawg Live
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Miracle Whip
from SubX
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Miracle Whip
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
MK x Cherry
from Avitas
17%
THC
0.03%
CBD
MK x Cherry
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Super Silver Haze
from Dose
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
Orange Sherbert #2
from SubX
16%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Orange Sherbert
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Shurmantine
from Solstice
17.9%
THC
4.8%
CBD
Shurmantine
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
White Russian
from Green420
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
White Russian
Strain
$451 oz
In-store only
Galactic Glue
from Green420
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Galactic Glue
Strain
$451 oz
In-store only
Point Break
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Point Break
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Ribbon
from SPP
21.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Ribbon
Strain
$91 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Diesel
from Green420
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Diesel
Strain
$451 oz
In-store only
Breathwork
from Artizen Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Breathwork
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Allen Wrench
from Artizen Cannabis
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Allen Wrench
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Guava Cake
from Gold Leaf
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Guava Cake
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Plushberry
from SPP
23.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Plushberry
Strain
$1801 oz
In-store only
Rainier Sour Diesel
from Cowlitz Gold
23.4%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Rainier Sour Diesel
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolope
from Gabriel
24%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Afghan Kush
from Green420
23.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghan Kush
Strain
$71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake
from Green420
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain
$71 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Kush
from Green420
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Kush
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from Avitas
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Maitai
from HIGH TIDE
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Maitai
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 35