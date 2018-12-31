Susimilla on August 15, 2019

Disclaimer: I am a TOTAL cannabis snob. Living in Humby and working on 'the hill' for over 20 years has definitely formed my extremely discerning palate. Having visited MANY dispensaries since arriving in OK I really dig this place. Their sister location in Guthrie Division Street Dispensary is also a fave of mine. While OK is still figuring out their grow scene these two places both have a decent selection of flower. If you know what you're looking for purchasing cannabis & cannabis products is a simple process in this state but may all that is Holy help you if you don't! I have a hard time keeping my mouth shut when I hear most budtenders who look like they just got out of high school dispensing medical recommendations to others when it is obvious they have NO IDEA what they are talking about! Fortunately at both these locations there are some wizened, truly knowledgeable old skoolers who can point folks in the right direction.