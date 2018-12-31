thakleena
Only go here. Started with them when they first opened, I shopped around a bit at other places but 23rd Street is the best priced and they test their cartridges for toxins and fillers. Also super friendly and chill. Love this place!
Live was very educational and helpful with all questios and great support
The strains and staff are great here! They help you immediately once you get through door and are knowledgeable. They also carry a 2 to 1 CBD to THC strain called Dutch Treat I would highly recommend!
Disclaimer: I am a TOTAL cannabis snob. Living in Humby and working on 'the hill' for over 20 years has definitely formed my extremely discerning palate. Having visited MANY dispensaries since arriving in OK I really dig this place. Their sister location in Guthrie Division Street Dispensary is also a fave of mine. While OK is still figuring out their grow scene these two places both have a decent selection of flower. If you know what you're looking for purchasing cannabis & cannabis products is a simple process in this state but may all that is Holy help you if you don't! I have a hard time keeping my mouth shut when I hear most budtenders who look like they just got out of high school dispensing medical recommendations to others when it is obvious they have NO IDEA what they are talking about! Fortunately at both these locations there are some wizened, truly knowledgeable old skoolers who can point folks in the right direction.
Thank you for your review!! We're so glad you've found a home at our locations!!!
Super convenient location! Awesome friendly staff! Super good wide selection of bud too. Not to mention they give you a free snack when you leave!
I love the location! And the shop is beautiful. Hells OG is a must fry flower. Edibles are amazing great for pain and insomnia.
Rude staff and way overpriced. Just an overall bad experience.
Just wanted to give y'all some love because you had RSO when I NEEDED it and a sweet young man *granny voice* (I'm only 37, but he seemed younger than me, lol) helped me pick out my first medical mj and took all the scary out of making my first decision as a med patient.
Very clean place and friendly staff. Brett and Chris helped me after I got my card and both of them were great at helping me find what I needed. 👍
Quality of flower has been going down over the months. Have purchased many strains from them only hitting a good strain that gets you high a few times. They have been sitting on same stock of bud for a while. Disappointing as I use to like this place.