Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are the premier recreational marijuana dispensary located downtown on Historic Main Avenue in Durango, CO. We are two doors down from El Rancho Tavern on 10th and Main. If you want the highest quality in flower, edibles and concentrates come see what we have to offer. We pride ourselves in giving our customers the best experience in Durango.