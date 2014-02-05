Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Located at 1665 SE Third Street in Corvallis, The Agrestic is a boutique cannabis dispensary serving patients and recreational customers who desire a sophisticated experience with connoisseur tenders. Whether you've refined your palate or are just starting out, whether you medicate with flower, concentrates, or infused foods, The Agrestic offers an unrivaled experience with foundations in extraordinary quality, elegance, and empathy.