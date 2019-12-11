Offering pickup
The Apothecarium - Las Vegas
Deals
20% OFF STATE FLOWER & VALHALLA
Valid 12/11/2019 – 12/14/2019
In town for MJBizCon? Come visit us for 20% off State Flower and Valhalla products*. Just show us your badge at checkout for your discount.
*Limits and restrictions may apply. Must show badge at checkout for discount. Some offers may not combine. Offer valid in-store only.
All Products
Original Glue #4 - 26.7% THC ( Remedy)
from Remedy
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3151 ounce
Strawnana - 27.6% THC (Verano)
from verano
27.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
Sin Valley OG - 26.5% THC (BaM)
from BaM - Body and Mind
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Sin Valley OG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Donuts - 24.7% THC (BaM)
from BaM - Body and Mind
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3151 ounce
Chocolate OG - 22% THC (Verano)
from verano
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate OG
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
OG #18 - 26% THC (Remedy)
from Remedy
26%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Pineapple Upside Down Cake - 22.4% THC (Reina)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
Sour Diesel - 30% THC (Remedy)
from Remedy
30%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
Sequoia Strawberry - 20.7% THC (BaM)
from BaM - Body and Mind
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3151 ounce
Mint Cookies - 17% THC (Cannabiotix)
from Cannabiotix Las Vegas
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3151 ounce
Ghost Train Haze - 20.4% THC (W Vapes)
from W Vapes
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3151 ounce
Suga Cookies - 22.2% THC (W Vapes)
from W Vapes
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3151 ounce
MAC Kief - 34.8% THC (Green Life Productions)
from Green Life Productions
34.8%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
XJ-13 - 24.7% THC (State Flower Cannabis)
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
Frosted Cherry Cookies - 26.6% THC (NuLeaf)
from Unknown Brand
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Frosted Cherry Cookies
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
Vader OG 550 - 23.2% THC (Summa Cannabis)
from Summa Cannabis
23.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3151 ounce
Reina Haze - 20.9% THC (Reina)
from Unknown Brand
20.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
G6 - 26.9% THC (Verano)
from Unknown Brand
26.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
Lemonade Dream - 23.6% THC (Remedy)
from Remedy
23.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3151 ounce
Blueji OG - 18% THC (BaM)
from BaM - Body and Mind
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3151 ounce
Chong's Choice XJ-13 - 20.6% THC (Shango)
from Shango
20.6%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
Sunset Sherbert - 25.4% THC (Summa Cannabis)
from Summa Cannabis
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3151 ounce
Sunny D - 22.9% THC (Verano)
from verano
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunny D
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
Cookies n' Chem - 23.7% THC (Verano)
from verano
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
NYC Diesel - 26% THC (Polaris MMJ)
from Polaris MMJ
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
Tangy Tahoe - 26.2% THC (Virtue)
from Virtue Las Vegas
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
Gelato #33 - 19.6% THC (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$78¼ ounce
$156½ ounce
$2651 ounce
Mother's Milk - 23.3% THC (Summa Cannabis)
from Summa Cannabis
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Mother's Milk
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$165½ ounce
$3151 ounce
Grateful Breath - 23.9% THC (Green Life Productions)
from Green Life Productions
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Grateful Breath
Strain
$52⅛ ounce
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
Gelato #33 Ounce - 16.7% THC (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$2501 ounce
$2501 ounce
Crescendo - 27% THC (NuLeaf)
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
WiFi #43 Ounce - 26.6% THC (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$2501 ounce
$2501 ounce
Chem '91 - 30.3% THC (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
30.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
Banana Treez - 27.4% THC (Cannabiotix)
from Cannabiotix Las Vegas
27.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
Cannatonic - 6.4% THC 15.8% CBD (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
6.4%
THC
15.8%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$200each
Casino Kush - 28.6% THC (Cannabiotix)
from Cannabiotix Las Vegas
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
Five Alive - 22.5% THC (State Flower)
from State Flower Cannabis
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
Kush Mountains - 27.5% THC (Cannabiotix)
from Cannabiotix Las Vegas
27.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
Lamb's Bread - 23.4% THC (State Flower Cannabis)
from State Flower Cannabis
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Lamb's Bread
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
Love Triangle - 26% THC (Green Life Production)
from Green Life Productions
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$52⅛ ounce
$52⅛ ounce
$98¼ ounce
$185½ ounce
$3701 ounce
