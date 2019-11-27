The Apothecarium is a licensed, full-service medical and recreational cannabis dispensary located in Las Vegas, Nevada on West Sahara near Buffalo. Our mission is to provide you with quality cannabis in a welcoming environment with empathy and education. Our consultants are trained to help you find products that fit your needs and to give you the information you need to use them safely and enjoyably. We offer a broad selection of cannabis products including flowers, edibles, topicals, and concentrates. Please bring a valid government ID, verifying you are at least 21 years of age. All first time customers get $5 off their purchase. We offer Seniors,Veterans and active Military guests a 10% discount. Keep out of reach of children. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. **Attention guests, we will be closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year.**