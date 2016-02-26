Mariie702
I love it
4.8
10 reviews
I love it
Great
Great service always top notch product. Never disappointed
Love this place! Staff always friendly and helpful . Great selection and quality of products. Large waiting area, menu’s at arms length. Great deals too. Check this place out !
Top shelf meds
luckysrimshop, thanks so much for your feedback! Come back anytime!
ONE WORD TO DESCRIBE THEM : DISHONEST I came in looking to gain knowledge about a cannabis vape pen that would help me with my life long battle with insomnia. I was looking for a vape pen that would put me to sleep and help me sleep throughout the night. After researching, I decided to go to the Apothecarium. I relied on the expertise and the wealth of information of the person that was « helping me ». I mentioned the sleep vape pen but he directed me to something they had for sale, basically a product that they needed to get rid of to a naive novice like myself. It was a classic bait and switch. Not only did the sleeping pills he pushed on me did not work but on the scale from 1 to 10 ( 10 being out cold) this product took me to a 1. I do not know what was in these pills but I assume the were full of « Italian Seasoning ». I could have picked up italian seasoning at Walmart for $1. These people are scammers. They are dishonest. They will tell you anything under the sun just to make a sale. They knew I was a novice and took advantage. They purposely lead me wrong. Well guess what? They screwed the wrong guy. I am now filing a complaint with the state and will do anything to have their license removed and I will flood the internet with bad reviews that they deserve.
Renovatus1611, thanks for the feedback. I know we've made this right since your last experience. It was nice to meet you and hopefully we see you again soon. Reach out to me if you have any more questions at chris@apothecariumlv.com
I love coming by after work and off day and the wait in line is always short. Everyone is always in a good mood and knowledgeable of the products.
Smileyguy, we appreciate your review! We also offer online pick up for the times we are busy. Come back anytime!
it was really good costumer service. Love the atmosphere. Great strains!
Adam, thanks so much for your feedback! Come back anytime!
Whelp. Since Leafly won't let me edit my earlier review, here's an updated one. I initially praised Apothecarium for their low-priced but excellent quality flower offerings and for keeping high-CBD flower consistently in stock. Unfortunately, neither of these things apply. Prices for State Flower grams all went up by $2 or more, and gram I bought recently was bone-dry, despite being stored in a jar rather than a bag. Luckily I had some credit built up and only paid $9 for it rather than the overpriced $15 it would have gone for. They also haven't had any high-CBD flower on hand in many months. I can't believe their medical customers aren't complaining about that, but perhaps they prefer concentrates and edibles. I'm not sure. All I know is I have little reason to come here when I can get a better price and product a half-mile down Sahara, where the atmosphere is more laid-back anyway. This is still a good store, and legal cannabis in any context should be praised. They've just recently fallen off in quality a bit. Stock some Cannatonic or similar strains and I'll be first in line to buy it, even at a slightly elevated price.
Astrotrance, we apologize for the experience you had with us. We aim to have fair, everyday prices for the products we carry -- along with frequent specials, especially on State Flower products. Also, we do have our CBD flower back in stock in case you ever want to give us another try! If you have any other questions or concerns, please reach out to me at chris@apothecariumlv.com.
Love this place!