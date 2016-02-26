Renovatus1611 on September 4, 2019

ONE WORD TO DESCRIBE THEM : DISHONEST I came in looking to gain knowledge about a cannabis vape pen that would help me with my life long battle with insomnia. I was looking for a vape pen that would put me to sleep and help me sleep throughout the night. After researching, I decided to go to the Apothecarium. I relied on the expertise and the wealth of information of the person that was « helping me ». I mentioned the sleep vape pen but he directed me to something they had for sale, basically a product that they needed to get rid of to a naive novice like myself. It was a classic bait and switch. Not only did the sleeping pills he pushed on me did not work but on the scale from 1 to 10 ( 10 being out cold) this product took me to a 1. I do not know what was in these pills but I assume the were full of « Italian Seasoning ». I could have picked up italian seasoning at Walmart for $1. These people are scammers. They are dishonest. They will tell you anything under the sun just to make a sale. They knew I was a novice and took advantage. They purposely lead me wrong. Well guess what? They screwed the wrong guy. I am now filing a complaint with the state and will do anything to have their license removed and I will flood the internet with bad reviews that they deserve.