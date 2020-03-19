The Apothecarium is by far the best Medical Marijuana dispensary in NJ. They are miles and miles ahead of everyone else. From all the friendly, knowledgeable staff to the chill vibe in an old bank no one comes close. Their product is limited since it just opened today but nevertheless top notch. From what I see on their website, there is nothing like this offered elsewhere in the state. Packaging is even high quality too. The little plastic jars are so much more professional than the baggies offered elsewhere. Definitely needed someone to step up with the A-game and Terrascend knocked it out of the park with this location.