Follow
The Bake Shop - Salem
971-332-5433
442 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 77
Show All 100
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$320
Deals
Thirsty Thursday - 10%
10% Off ALL Liquid Edible/Tincture Products
Thirsty Thursday - 10%
10% Off ALL Liquid Edible/Tincture Products
All Products
Vineyard Select - Flower (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
17.65%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Vinyard Select
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mother's Milk - Flower - (Grown Rogue)
from Grown Rogue
28.51%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Mother's Milk
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Humble Pie - Flower - (S. GGS)
from S. GGS
27.98%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Humble Pie
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
5th Element - Flower - (Grown Rogue)
from Grown Rogue
28.31%
THC
0.07%
CBD
5th Element
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Star Duster - Flower (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
21.58%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Star Duster
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG X Gelato - Flower - Capital Cannabis
from Capital Cannabis
29%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GG x Gelato
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Pink Lemonade - Flower - (Frontier Farms)
from Frontier Farms
21.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Pink Lemonade
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake - Flower (Gnome Grown)
from Gnome Grown
24.96%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Apple Cider - Flower - (Gnome Grown)
from Gnome Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Sage 11 - Flower - (Gnome Grown)
from Gnome Grown
18.86%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Sour Sage 11
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Silver Hawk - Flower (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
24.4%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Silver Hawk
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Timberline Haze - Flower (PRUF)
from PRUF Cultivar
22.48%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Timberline Haze
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Obama Kush - Flower (Oregon Roots)
from Oregon Roots
19.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Obama Kush
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies and Cream - Flower - (Frontier Farms)
from Frontier Farms
28.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Mass CBD - Flower - (SugarTop Buddery)
from SugarTop Buddery
4.93%
THC
9.55%
CBD
Critical Mass CBD
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream CBD - Flower - (SugarTop Buddery)
from SugarTop Buddery
10.55%
THC
5.63%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck - Flower - (Lifted)
from Lifted
20%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner #3 - Flower (Oregon Roots)
from Oregon Roots
26.18%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch - Flower (Oregon Roots)
from Oregon Roots
24.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Sour Diesel - Flower - (Pharmer's Market)
from Pharmer's Market
20.37%
THC
___
CBD
$1.421 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Dirt Nap - Flower - (Old Apple Farm)
from Old Apple Farm
24.37%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Dirt Nap
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SPK - Flower (Living Tree)
from Living Tree
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue City Diesel - Flower - (Truehitt Co.)
from Truehitt Co.
25.38%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Deadhead OG - Flower - (Truehitt Co.)
from Truehitt Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Alien ET - Flower - (Truehitt Co.)
from Truehitt Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kimbo Kush - Flower (Emerald Valley Growers)
from Emerald Valley Growers
23.67%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Kimbo Kush
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pink Lemonade Diesel #1 - Flower (Emerald Valley Growers)
from Emerald Valley Growers
19.89%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Pink Lemonade Diesel #1
Strain
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blunicorn - Flower- (Rogue Farmer)
from Rogue Farmer
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blunicorn
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo - Flower - (Lifted)
from Lifted
16.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
24K Gold - Flower - (Gnome Grown)
from Gnome Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Banana - Flower (Mana Farms)
from Mana Farms
21.83%
THC
0.47%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Fire OG - Flower (Ripped City Gardens)
from Ripped City Gardens
24.05%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Chem Fire OG
Strain
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Diesel x Triple OG - Flower - (Truehitt Co.)
from Truehitt Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Fire - Flower - (Truehitt Co.)
from Truehitt Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zweet Insanity - Flower - (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
15.34%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Zweet Insanity
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Silver Blue Magoo - Flower - (Yerba Buena)
from Yerba Buena
13.16%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Super Silver Blue Magoo
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies - Flower - (TJ's Gardens)
from TJ's Gardens
14.73%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grapefruit - Diamonds - 1g (Dab Society)
from Dab Society
___
THC
___
CBD
$361 g
In-store only
Infused - Mendo Grape x Death Star (CBDiscovery)
from CBDiscovery
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
God Bud - .5g Dip Stick (Karma)
from Karma Originals
___
THC
___
CBD
$161 g
In-store only
12345 ... 12