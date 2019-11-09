Follow
The Bake Shop - Yakima, Union Gap
509-902-1901
712 products
**SPLANGO**
Our virtual punch card. Sign-up using your phone number or email and receive information on our VIP deals. Also, after every 5th visit, you will receive a code for 10% off your entire next purchase!
**SPLANGO**
All Products
Black Cherry Soda by Mad Marks
from Mad Marks
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Animal Cookies by Fire House
from Fire House
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Cookies by Blue Roots
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
23.47%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
GDP by Blue Roots
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
23.33%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Super Max OG by Blue Roots
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
25.27%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Supermax OG by Blue Roots
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
25.3%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Tree by LR
from LR
18%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Motorbreath by LR
from LR
23%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Gelato - 1g (Natural Mystic)
from Natural Mystic Farms
0.22%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Gelato by Natural Mystic
from Natural Mystic Farms
22.3%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato - 14g (Natural Mystic)
from Natural Mystic Farms
22.3%
THC
___
CBD
$80½ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Natural Mystic
from Natural Mystic Farms
26%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
PlatInum Punch by Natural Mystic
from Natural Mystic Farms
25.6%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+1 more size
In-store only
PlatInum Punch by Natrual Mystic
from Natrual Mystic
25.6%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake by Natural Mystic
from Natural Mystic Farms
24%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Phantom Cookies by Natural Mystic
from Natural Mystic Farms
20%
THC
___
CBD
$20¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Natural Mystic
from Natural Mystic Farms
20%
THC
___
CBD
$20¼ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Frankenstein by Solar Gold
from Solar Gold Gardens
25.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Prism by Solar Gold
from Solar Gold Gardens
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Punch by Solar Gold
from Solar Gold Gardens
25.8%
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by Solar Gold
from Solar Gold Gardens
23.4%
THC
___
CBD
$100 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jello by Solar Gold
from Solar Gold Gardens
23%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #4 by Solar Gold
from Solar Gold Gardens
28.2%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Purple Punch by Blue Roots
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
25.7%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Birthday Cake - 1g (Blue Roots)
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Birthday Cake - 3.5g (Blue Roots)
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Pina Colada - 1g (Phat Panda)
from Grow Op Farms
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Pina Colada - 3.5g (Phat Panda)
from Grow Op Farms
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Hammock by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Zweet inzanity by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
25.3%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jungle jane by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
29%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Pineapple by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
29.2%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mob Wife by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
29.1%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Panda Mintz by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
26.7%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Face Off OG by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
27%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Platinum Chem by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
21.34%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Tahoe Og by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23.41%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Citral Glue by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
25.52%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gods Gift by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
28%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
OG Chem by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
30%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
