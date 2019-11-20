Follow
All Products
Chunk Berry by Native Herb
from Native Herb
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Mint Chocolate Chip by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
20.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Wedding Cake by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
26.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Purple Punch by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$1751 ounce
$1751 ounce
Blackberry Cream by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$152 grams
$152 grams
$1401 ounce
Kimbo Kush by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$152 grams
$152 grams
$1751 ounce
Forum GSC by Secret Gardens of Wa
from Secret Gardens of Wa
25.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Forum GSC
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Pineapple Upsidedown Cake by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
White Urkle by Sub X
from Sub X
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Kimbo Kush by Bully Brothers
from Bully Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$1651 ounce
$1651 ounce
Forum Cookies by Kush Brothers
from Kush Brothers
22%
THC
22%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Afgoo by Bully Brothers
from Bully Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$1651 ounce
$1651 ounce
Key Lime Pie by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
Pugs Breath by Lucky Devil
from Lucky Devil
26.84%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Pugs Breath
Strain
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
GMO Cookies by SECRET GARDENS OF WASHINGTON
from Secret Gardens of Washington
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
SinMint Sorbet by Freddy's Fuego
from Freddy's Fuego
23.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
SinMint Sorbet
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
MAC by Oz Gardenz
from Oz Gardenz
___
THC
___
CBD
$302 grams
$302 grams
$50⅛ ounce
Slurricane by Oz Gardenz
from Oz Gardenz
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Lost Coast by Native Herb
from Native Herb
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Blackberry Kush by Hitz Cannabis
from Hitz Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 ounce
$701 ounce
Motor Breath by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Blue Cookies by Bully Brothers
from Bully Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$1651 ounce
$1651 ounce
Square Dance by Mr. Grimm
from Mr. Grimm
27.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Square Dance
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Purple Punch by Mr. Grimm
from Mr. Grimm
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 ounce
$1001 ounce
Tropicanna Cookies by Mr. Grimm
from Mr. Grimm
___
THC
___
CBD
$1001 ounce
$1001 ounce
Garlic Glue by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
18%
THC
1%
CBD
Garlic Glue
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
KB Kush by Kush Brothers
from Kush Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$100¼ ounce
$100¼ ounce
The Squeeze by Kush Brothers
from Kush Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Grape Pie by Solstice
from Solstice
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 gram
$61 gram
Super Lemon Haze by Jackpot
from Jackpot
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Gelato 33 by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
19.68%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gelato 33
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Do Si Dos by Mr. Grimm
from Mr. Grimm
19.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Do Si Dos
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) by Mr. Grimm
from Mr. Grimm
18.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Rude Boi by SECRET GARDENS OF WASHINGTON
from Secret Gardens of Washington
24.2%
THC
24.2%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Strawnana Cake by Inflorescence
from Inflorescence
22.78%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strawnana Cake
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Pineapple Super Silver Haze by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$152 grams
$152 grams
$1751 ounce
Dutch Treat by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$152 grams
$152 grams
$1751 ounce
Dutchberry by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$1751 ounce
$1751 ounce
GMO by Exotikz
from Exotikz
___
THC
___
CBD
$56⅛ ounce
$56⅛ ounce
Lemonchello by Lemonade
from Lemonade
18.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Lemonchello 28
Strain
$56⅛ ounce
$56⅛ ounce
12345