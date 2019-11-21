Follow
Kush Brothers Flower $35/3.5g $60/7g !
Lemon G, Pieface, Twerkle, White Tahoe Cookies, & OGKB!
*NO OTHER ADDITIONAL DISCOUNTS*
All Products
Sour Larry Lime Pebbles #9 by Lifted
from Lifted
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Stargaze Myrtle by Raven
from Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
The Look by Raven
from Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Ogkb by Kush Brothers
from Kush Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Lemons by Lifted
from Lifted
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Sherbet by Treedom
from Treedom
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Apricot Moonshine by VIRGINIA COMPANY
from VIRGINIA COMPANY
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Ac/Dc by Raven
from Raven
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Honey Banana by Tj's Organics
from Tj's Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lava Cake by Inflorescence
from Inflorescence
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
The FOG by Kush Brothers
from Kush Brothers
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Grizzly Kush by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Stashsquatch by Plantworks
from Plantworks
___
THC
___
CBD
$90¼ oz
In-store only
HR OGK by Atomic Buds
from Atomic Buds
___
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ oz
In-store only
Milk Bone by Lifted
from Lifted
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Mr. Grimm
from Mr. Grimm
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie by Lucky’s
from Lucky’s
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Samoa Cookies by Tj's Organics
from Tj's Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Duh x Gas Mask by Secret Gardens of Wa
from Secret Gardens of Wa
___
THC
___
CBD
$100¼ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Lifted
from Lifted
23.2%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Josh D OG by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Keylime Pie by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Orange Push Pop #3 by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Orange Poison by SubDivision
from SubDivision
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
The Glue by Canna Organix
from Canna Organix
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fleetwood MAC by Oz Garden
from Oz Garden
19.94%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Grapefruit by Mt Baker Homegrown
from Mt Baker Homegrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Allen Wrench by Artizen
from Artizen
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GMO by Exotikz
from Exotikz
___
THC
___
CBD
$56⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Oz Garden
from Oz Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$242 g
In-store only
Purple Kush by Indiva
from Indiva
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
The White by TRANQUIL FOREST
from Tranquil Forest
___
THC
___
CBD
$60¼ oz
In-store only
Do-Si-Do by Subx
from Subx
___
THC
___
CBD
$100¼ oz
In-store only
Loctite by Oz Garden
from Oz Garden
___
THC
___
CBD
$302 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Afgooey by Bulldog Weed
from Bulldog Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Oregon Diesel by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$172 g
In-store only
Afgoo by Bully Brothers
from Bully Brothers
22.66%
THC
___
CBD
$1321 oz
In-store only
Lemon Og Haze by Secret Gardens of Wa
from Secret Gardens of Wa
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Blackberry Cream by Top Shelf
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$172 g
In-store only
