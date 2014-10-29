SoDo Seattle's Premiere Cannabis Destination Our Story The Bakeréé is an award-winning Washington State Licensed (I-502) retailer, providing only the finest recreational and medical cannabis products to our savvy clientele. We care deeply about extraordinary customer service, compassionate care and a menu curated for superior flavor & effect. The Bakeréé was founded with legendary breeder “Jigga” of Cookie Fam Genetics. Jigga’s retail vision for a terpene rich product selection, unique concentrates and inclusive vibe inspired customers to drive to historic Georgetown from around Washington state. When we had the opportunity to partner with legendary medical retailer, The Center for Palliative Care (The CPC) we made the move to Recreational Cannabis. Our team at The Bakeréé is comprised of compassionate medical & recreational cannabis consultants who have decades of combined experience delivering the best care and service in Seattle. We want our customers to have access to the best cannabis products available. Our promise to our valued clientele is to continuously seek and deliver the highest quality. Our Location The Bakeréé is located in historic Georgetown, the only retail cannabis store in this hip neighborhood. 250' off of Hwy 99 and 1st Ave South it is only 9 minutes from downtown Seattle and 14 minutes from SeaTac airport by car. We are the quickest, easiest stop for Cannabis on your way to or from downtown Seattle and SeaTac. Right by the 1st Ave South bridge we are minutes away to all downtown and south end neighborhoods via Hwy 99, Hwy 509 and I-5 including Georgetown, Sodo, Pioneer Square, Downtown, Belltown, Queen Anne, Capitol Hill, First Hill, Beacon Hill, Columbia City, Mt Baker, Rainier Valley, Rainier Beach, West Seattle, Alki, Delridge, Fauntleroy, Highline, White Center, Burien, Skyway, Allentown, Tukwila and SeaTac. Our THC Precheck (R) Service Check out our menu on Leafly and call 206-659-0574 or visit our website to use our THC Precheck (R) Service to order ahead of time. Your order will be ready at our THC Precheck desk and we will have you out the door within 5 minutes. Or stay awhile to enjoy your Cannabis shopping experience in our lofty, "Chelsea gallery" with world-class art, subtle lighting and great music. Check your luggage with our Concierge Service and enjoy a beverage from our complimentary coffee bar. Our Products The Bakeréé, seeks to deliver cannabis products with unique flavors and powerful effects. Our procurement team sources products from some of the most respected producers in Washington State. Our close relationships with dedicated partners allow us to offer the best value for top shelf flower, concentrates and edibles as well as exclusive product offerings that meet our strict procurement requirements. We consider our vendor partners to be part of The Bakeréé ecosystem, committed to fair and respectful treatment of our partners. Our favorite brands include the Fire Bros, Aurum, Sonic Green, Dabstract, Lifted, Soulshine, the CPC, X-Tracted, Big Fan, Calyx & Trichome, GaGa, Artizen, NW Cannabis Solutions, Evergrow, Gabriel, PieceMaker, MFUSED, THC Farms, CedarCreek, and Local Blend Glass. Our Neighborhood Take the time if you can to visit local Georgetown, one of the older, working neighborhoods in Seattle. In fact, some of The Bakeréé showrooms are from the original homestead in Georgetown dating back to the turn of the last century. Check out the breweries, studios and metal and wood working shops nearby as well as the working waterfront of the Duwamish river. Schedule a visit with our Cannabis processor next door, Absolute Origins or with one of our producers. Or pause for a selfie in front of the Great Seattle Nug (R), right outside our door.