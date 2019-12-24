64 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 30
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
NEW YEARS DAY SPECIAL
15% OFF CONCENTRATES, TOPICALS, TINCTURES, CAPSULES, EDIBLES, 10% OFF FLOWER
NEW YEARS DAY SPECIAL
15% OFF CONCENTRATES, TOPICALS, TINCTURES, CAPSULES, EDIBLES, 10% OFF FLOWER
All Products
LOYALTY MEMBER PROGRAM
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
***have NOT completed menu** more in store!!
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
******out the door pricing****** tax included on everything! FIRST BOWL IS ON US WHEN YOU BUY A GRAM
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
peyote gorilla
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
blue cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
donkey butter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Donkey Butter
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
candy kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Kandy Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
forbidden fruit
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
white widow
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
mimosa
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
PEANUT BUTTER BREATH
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
bruce banner
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
big foot glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
zour apples
from Unknown Brand
22.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Zour Apples
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue fka Gorilla Glue 4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
white widow
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
g13
from Unknown Brand
20.49%
THC
0%
CBD
G13
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Unknown Brand
19.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
bubble gum shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
original glue fka g g 4 Live rosin - 3 docs extract
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
original glue fka gg4 live rosin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
blueberry muffin wax everythings okay
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
blue cookies shatter everthings okay
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
original glue fka gg4 crumble -redsky
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
fire og crumble - redsky
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Everything is okay Carts
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$541 g
In-store only
northern lights redbud pod
from RedBud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Tangie RedBud Pod
from RedBud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
blue cheese Red bud pod
from RedBud Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Lemoncello Cartridge Full Spectrum 1g Twisted
from Twisted Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Passion Fruit Sativa Cartridge - CannaKush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
watermelon cartrdige - cannakush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
lemonhead cartridge -cannakush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonhead OG
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
blueberry cartridge - cannakush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
original glue fka GG4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
candyland Cartridge 1937
from 1937 Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
9 pound hammer Cartridge 1937
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
wedding cake cartridge -1937
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
skywalker OG cart 1g-1937
from 1937 Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
jungle cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jungle Scout Cookies
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
12