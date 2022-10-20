We are just the little green market on the west end of town, your last stop out (or your first stop in). Bringing new life into the old Broadwater Market building that's been a Helena icon for over 50 years. While continuing with the Broadwater Hotel and Natatorium's mission on healing and rejuvenating. We are a loyal to the soil dispensary, hand trimming , and caring for our cultivation ourselves and strive for the best product and service that we can possibly provide. $99.00 OZs Be sure to come in and check out which flower is running out the door for only $99 + tax. We are serving it up fresh deli style, allowing you to get the exact amount you desire. While still providing the sight and aroma pleasures to allow for the full cannabis experience. Don't fret though if time is of a factor and only a brief amount of time can be spent on a particular visit, we have prepackaged goodies ready to expedite and keep those wheels a' turning.