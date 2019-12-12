143 products
Veterans Discount!
Veterans recieve 25% off items before tax every day! Valid for shake, joints, edibles, vapes, topicals, and CBD
Veterans discount does not apply to bud or the $5 cone joint. Does not apply to tax or fees.
Staff picks
Colombian Gold
from The Bud Farm
16%
THC
8%
CBD
Colombian Gold
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$53¼ ounce
$107.84½ ounce
$215.691 ounce
Moroccan Hash-Hybrid
from The Greenery Hash Factory
49.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake
Strain
$47.921 gram
$47.921 gram
All Products
Hybrid Shake
from The Bud Farm
17.68%
THC
0%
CBD
White Urkle
Strain
$5.991 gram
$5.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$35.95¼ ounce
$59.37½ ounce
$118.61 ounce
Mac & Cheese - Hybrid Shake
from The Bud Farm
21.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac & Cheese
Strain
$5.991 gram
$5.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$35.89½ ounce
$59.371 ounce
Candy Kush
from The Bud Farm
20.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Candy Kush
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$53¼ ounce
$74.77½ ounce
$149.611 ounce
Ghost Dawg
from The Bud Farm
28.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Dawg
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$53¼ ounce
$107.84½ ounce
$215.691 ounce
Sunshine Haze
from The Bud Farm
21.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine Haze
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$53¼ ounce
$86.88½ ounce
$173.761 ounce
Sativa Shake
from The Bud Farm
25.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon sour diesel
Strain
$5.991 gram
$5.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$35.96¼ ounce
$62.37½ ounce
$121.61 ounce
Indica shake
from The Bud Farm
20.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemmiwinks
Strain
$5.991 gram
$5.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$35.89¼ ounce
$59.9½ ounce
$118.751 ounce
Lavender Jones
from The Bud Farm
23.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$53¼ ounce
$86.88½ ounce
$173.761 ounce
Super Lemon Haze
from The Bud Farm
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$53¼ ounce
$107.84½ ounce
$215.691 ounce
Jilly the kid
from The Bud Farm
25.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Jilly The Kid
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$53¼ ounce
$86.99½ ounce
$173.761 ounce
Shift Kush
from The Bud Farm
29.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Shift Kush
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$53¼ ounce
$107.84½ ounce
$215.691 ounce
Lemon Sour Diesel
from The Bud Farm
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon sour diesel
Strain
$11.991 gram
$11.991 gram
$23.96⅛ ounce
$53¼ ounce
$74.97½ ounce
$149.611 ounce
Indica - Hash
from The Bud Farm
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.961 gram
$26.961 gram
Blue Dream Terpenes
from Batch Signature Extracts
78.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$23.961 gram
$23.961 gram
Emerald OG Terpenes
from Batch Signature Extracts
78.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Emerald OG
Strain
$23.961 gram
$23.961 gram
Kush Berry
from Billo Premium Concentrate
74.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Kushberry
Strain
$28.751 gram
$28.751 gram
Tropicanna Cookies - Wax
from Billo premium concentrate
75.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicanna Cookies
Strain
$28.751 gram
$28.751 gram
Crescendo Sour Cookie- Wax
from Billo Premium Concentrate
71.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Crescendo Sour Cookie
Strain
$28.751 gram
$28.751 gram
Root Beer Float
from Billo Premium Concentrate
71.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Root Beer Float
Strain
$28.751 gram
$28.751 gram
Blue Dream - Wax
from Billo premium Concentrate
72.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$28.751 gram
$28.751 gram
Platinum Kush Breath
from Billo Premium Concentrate
73.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Kush Breath
Strain
$28.751 gram
$28.751 gram
Lebanese Hash- Sativa
from The Greenery Hash Factory
56.2%
THC
0%
CBD
970 Headband
Strain
$47.921 gram
$47.921 gram
Moroccan Hash- Indica
from The Greenery Hash Factory
63.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Ape
Strain
$47.921 gram
$47.921 gram
Spearmint Micros - Sativa
from Lucky Edibles
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.17each
$19.17each
Lemonade Micros - Hybrid
from Lucky Edibles
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.17each
$19.17each
Peppermint Micros - Indica
from Lucky Edibles
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.17each
$19.17each
Gummies - Blueberry- Indica
from Wana Brands
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$28.75each
$28.75each
Taste Budz Gummy - CBD 50:1
from Taste Budz
1%
THC
50%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$38.34each
$38.34each
Incredibles Chocolate Bars
from Incredibles
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$23.96each
$23.96each
Earl Grey Tea
from Teajuana
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$26.36each
$26.36each
Sugar Cubes!
from Teajuana
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$26.36each
$26.36each
Incredibles Chocolate Bar - CBD
from Incredibles
100%
THC
100%
CBD
$38.34each
$38.34each
Alivar Tincture
from Batch Signature Extracts
1.25mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$95.84each
$95.84each
Hibiscus Rooibos Tea
from Teajuana
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$26.36each
$26.36each
CBD 1:1- Tablets
from Altus
100%
THC
100%
CBD
$38.34each
$38.34each
Sparkling Seltzer Water
from Oh Hi
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$9.58each
$9.58each
CBD 10:1 Tablets
from Altus
2.5%
THC
25%
CBD
$69.48each
$69.48each
Savory Dip Mix
from Athelas
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$7.19each
$7.19each
1234