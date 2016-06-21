this place is quite dirty dust everywhere very junky looking place pot was full of seeds and of lower quality

Dispensary said:

We get all of our Marijuana from top quality growers or grown ourselves. Due to the difficult changes in the Marijuana market we did end up with a couple bad batches that we have since removed. We also weigh out the weed at the time of purchase in front of the customer. If the weed had seeds in it we would have shown that when you chose the strain If you came in several weeks ago you would have been here while we were remodeling and painting some of the walls. We would have had some plaster dust during this process. We have since completed the changes and cleaned the dust you may have seen. We have done the best we can to get through the tough times in the marijuana industry right now, and are sorry you had to experience this transition. It is unfortunate you haven't been here before or after the changes as our weed and store are often held in high regard. If you would like, you can come in and speak with the General Manager - Lisa Day. And she will give you a free 1/2 oz as a sign of good will - no seeds.