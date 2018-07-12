Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Welcome to The Canna Shoppe, your Halsey St dispensary! Let our knowledgeable budtenders help find the perfect product for you. We carry flower (as low as $4 a gram, $2 for half gram joints on Friday and Saturday), edibles, drinks, shatter, cartridges and glass pieces. Don't miss out on our $20 quarter / $70 ounces. Daily deals coming soon