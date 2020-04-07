We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
The CBD Store was founded by Michael Lanoue on April 15th, 2019 a year after his wife was involved in a serious accident. His goal was to create a place where people could come and be educated on the CBD industry and safely purchase THC Free Hemp products. Michael has formulated his own brand called CanameD, but also sells products from CBDMEDIC, American Shaman and cbdMD.