The CDC
Thursday Staff Picks!!!!
Valid 11/21/2019 – 11/22/2019
25% OFF November's Featured Farm of the Month: Pacific Grove Farms.... 20% OFF Dirty Arm Farm Extracts and Airopro Cartridges.... 15% OFF All Drinks.... Holiday Edible and Topical Bundles.... -------- DEALS DEALS DEALS!!!! *Gift Certificates Now Available*
No Stacking; Belly OR Wall Discounts
All Products
Amnesia
from Cosmic Treehouse
20.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Amnesia
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$27.5⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Animal Face
from Sugarbud
27.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.51 gram
$14.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Astral Works
from Unknown Brand
5%
THC
8.08%
CBD
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$27.5⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Blue Dragon Desert Frost
from Yerba Buena CBD
0.74%
THC
17.25%
CBD
$10.51 gram
$10.51 gram
$34⅛ ounce
$64¼ ounce
$102½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Blueberry Cheesecake
from Unknown Brand
29.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.51 gram
$14.51 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Blueberry Muffin
from Kleen Karma Gardens
31.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
CBD Skunk Haze
from Unknown Brand
7.43%
THC
10.1%
CBD
$9.751 gram
$9.751 gram
$30.5⅛ ounce
$58.75¼ ounce
$110.5½ ounce
$188.251 ounce
Chem Dawg
from Unknown Brand
27.32%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Citrus Sap
from Cannananda
23.78%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Comfortably Numb
from Unknown Brand
7.54%
THC
7.51%
CBD
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$27.5⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Divine Lemon
from Unknown Brand
22.82%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$10.51 gram
$10.51 gram
$34⅛ ounce
$64¼ ounce
$102½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Dosi
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
29.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1791 ounce
Gorilla Confidential
from Sugarbud
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Gorilla Pie
from Unknown Brand
18.84%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
J-Meringue
from Unknown Brand
16.41%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$27.5⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Katsu Bubba
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
31.31%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$14.51 gram
$14.51 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Koala
from Unknown Brand
26.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Kosher Kush
from Unknown Brand
20.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$6.51 gram
$6.51 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$38¼ ounce
$59½ ounce
$1001 ounce
Larry "Bird" OG
from Unknown Brand
21.39%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Larry Bird Kush
Strain
$10.51 gram
$10.51 gram
$34⅛ ounce
$64¼ ounce
$102½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Lemon Rhino
from Sugarbud
27.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Louis Facedown OG
from Unknown Brand
24.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Lovin' Cup
from Unknown Brand
18.19%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$27.5⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Lucky Cherms
from Unknown Brand
15.73%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$27.5⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Magic Melon
from Unknown Brand
26.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Magic Melon
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Orion's Belt
from Unknown Brand
20.74%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$10.51 gram
$10.51 gram
$34⅛ ounce
$64¼ ounce
$102½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Platinum Animal Cookies
from Unknown Brand
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$27.5⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Pre-98 Bubba
from Smith Rock Cannabis Company
30.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Quad Dawg
from Ripped City Gardens
26.7%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Quad Dawg
Strain
$14.51 gram
$14.51 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Royal Highness
from Unknown Brand
29.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Highness
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Rude Boy
from Unknown Brand
18.08%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$10.51 gram
$10.51 gram
$34⅛ ounce
$64¼ ounce
$102½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Scouts Haze
from Shango
28%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
22.4%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Strawberry Cough
from Cosmic Treehouse
22.29%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$8.51 gram
$8.51 gram
$27.5⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$80½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Sweet Melissa
from Unknown Brand
41.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$17.51 gram
$17.51 gram
$552 grams
$90⅛ ounce
UK Cheese
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
36.6%
THC
0%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$14.51 gram
$14.51 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Viper Cookies
from Unknown Brand
27.45%
THC
0%
CBD
$10.51 gram
$10.51 gram
$34⅛ ounce
$64¼ ounce
$102½ ounce
$1601 ounce
Zamaldelica
from Unknown Brand
18.52%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Zamaldelica
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Bo's Nose Knows - Rosin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$70.51 gram
$70.51 gram
Aardvark Extracts - Shatter
from Aardvark Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
Airo Pro - Live Resin Cartridges
from Airo Vapor
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
