We are a discreet, medical-only dispensary located in Cherry Creek. We are in a white-brick building with glass doors, near the intersection of Bayaud and S. Madison Street. We offer award-winning medical cannabis and cannabis related products. We strive to ensure your satisfaction with every purchase; that is why our staff is fully equipped to answer any questions or concerns you may have. Stop by Pink House Cherry to see what all the talk is about. A valid red card is needed to shop at this location. *ATM on site *Cash only Prices subject to change