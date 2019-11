THE Premier Delivery Service in BERKELEY & RICHMOND!!!! TOP SHELF FLOWER AT FAIR PRICES!! $45 Minimum TAXES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN PRICING - WE PAY YOUR TAXES ON YOUR FIRST ORDER - We serve many areas but RICHMOND is our base Serving all of North Oakland, Berkeley & Richmond and as far North as Hercules. Our Phones are on 24/7 - If you miss us , please text us you ID and Order and we'll be right back to you Oakland / Richmond / Berkeley- Get your Study Break and Bake on!! Quality is our top priority. Friendly and Reliable Drivers. Text/Call Orders Accepted 510.900.9420 Order online Via www.thecity.delivery