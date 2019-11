CoMMJPatient on April 20, 2017

I figured the grow game in Denver was competitive and everyone had their gardens rocking to stay in business. "Premium" shops like this who typically charge more than most usually have some pretty good consistency and product. Boy oh boy was I was wrong about this place... I went in today for the 4/20 $130oz special and was fairly impressed with what I was shown and saw in jars, so I selected a variety of strains. When I arrived home to medicate, low and behold it's all machine trimmed popcorn, every strain tastes the same, and the ones I have tested are harsh and burn down to black ash. Ick. I'm definitely not one to write bad reviews unless I feel totally ripped off, but I definitely do in this case. I don't think I'll be partaking in anything else from my purchase. Thanks for ruining my 420!!! Stay away folks!