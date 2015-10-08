Citizen1
Second review-still 5*! The staff are always friendly, kind, understanding and they all have a great attitude towards you the patient. The facility has always been kept nice and and does have a calming interior. Hope this helps someone.
4.5
10 reviews
Great variety to choose from, delightful employees, I am very happy I chose this dispensary and have no reason to consider any other options. Thank you The Clinic Mundelein for helping break new ground in the Illinois Medical Cannabis field!!!
Great Staff Great Service
It’s been very frustrating to see this location trending down lately. Poor attention to detail causes price issues that aren’t honored. Familiar faces on the staff are no longer with the company, the new faces seem to care far less about patient relationship. Initial appeal was good pricing that is now becoming less appealing. Waiting room quickly can become cramped. Unfortunately will probably start to explore new options location wise.
Hello Thomas, I am so sorry to hear there was a misunderstanding! Please, call our store and ask to speak with one of the managers, we want to make sure you are taken care of properly. (847) 616-8966.
Amazing, helpful and friendly staff. Everyone is very nice and the facility is spa like.
Super friendly staff, and very relaxed environment. A knowledgeable staff that always recommends the right products for me. I feel like I know everyone there when I go lol
Very friendly and informative staff. They really pay attention to the details of each strain to customize your medical experience.
Very informative
Very friendly staff and great products.
Extremely over priced and my RSO oil I waited for an hr and a half standing on 420 was hard and can barely get it out the tube . I can barely afford meds so this is devastating to me . Very unhappy gonna change dispensaries I cant even afford to shop here anyway then go get s deal and it’s bad so not cool . Plus these bud tenders don’t know what’s good for patients .