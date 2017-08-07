**DEBIT & CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED & ONSITE ATM AVAILABLE.** The D2 Dispensary is a state-licensed medical marijuana facility. We are located at the intersection of 22nd and Kolb. D2 features a contemporary and modern layout in a spacious and fully renovated 3,000 sq. ft. building. Easily accessible from the street, D2 is ADA compliant with ample parking for customers. D2’s four station, deli-style dispensing system and digital retail menus are unique retail components that simplify the selection process for patients and gained mass appeal at its flagship. Ample parking is available in front of our dispensary. **All our menu prices include state and city taxes.**