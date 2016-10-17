Lambitious_Meek on June 15, 2019

Product: One of my favorite displays thus far with the Indica - Sativa product and percentages ranging from left to right on the display cases. I enjoyed knowing the flower I was looking at was going to be the same flower pulled from during the packing of my purchase. Looking down into those big jars of amazing smelling strains was pretty legit! The variety of gorgeous buds is legit too!! I had the luxury of purchasing Blue Widow which tasted great throughout the entirety of the bowl too <3 ! They also had greaat potency ranges as well. They had wax (Shatter/Crumble/Rosin), Topical(s), and Cartridges (nice variety brand(s) and strain(s)). All in a brightly lit atmosphere where you felt at ease that you were getting the right medicine. Labels were ledgable too! This facility was is on it!!! Budtender: Wyatt was cheerful, knowledgeable, and friendly. I like that they have a select person for each person who walks in with people. You can go back in a small group too. Didn’t meet owner Location: Nice clean atmosphere with medicinal/patient centric vibe when it comes to shopping for medicinal grade cannabis. Great parking, nice location! I mean, in the same shopping center as a “Tobacco” shop and Liquor store (! Lol !) … Talk about a one stop shop! Follow IG: Lambitious Meek