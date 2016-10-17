flight11
I think it is great, I would like to see one in broken arrow.
4.7
10 reviews
This dispensary is closed, it was busted over one month ago by the DEA.
great place great people great quality
Been in a few times, always a great experience !! Great product !!
Always the best! Friendly and knowledgeable staff! Thank you for all that you do!!
Fast friendly service, with knowledgeable staff.
Product: One of my favorite displays thus far with the Indica - Sativa product and percentages ranging from left to right on the display cases. I enjoyed knowing the flower I was looking at was going to be the same flower pulled from during the packing of my purchase. Looking down into those big jars of amazing smelling strains was pretty legit! The variety of gorgeous buds is legit too!! I had the luxury of purchasing Blue Widow which tasted great throughout the entirety of the bowl too <3 ! They also had greaat potency ranges as well. They had wax (Shatter/Crumble/Rosin), Topical(s), and Cartridges (nice variety brand(s) and strain(s)). All in a brightly lit atmosphere where you felt at ease that you were getting the right medicine. Labels were ledgable too! This facility was is on it!!! Budtender: Wyatt was cheerful, knowledgeable, and friendly. I like that they have a select person for each person who walks in with people. You can go back in a small group too. Didn’t meet owner Location: Nice clean atmosphere with medicinal/patient centric vibe when it comes to shopping for medicinal grade cannabis. Great parking, nice location! I mean, in the same shopping center as a “Tobacco” shop and Liquor store (! Lol !) … Talk about a one stop shop! Follow IG: Lambitious Meek
Love this place! Super nice and full of knowledge! I’ll be back for sure!
Thank you for the kind review dricci! We are always trying our best to be on top of our game and are always here to help! We'll see you again soon!
I wish it was a little bigger, but overall it is a great atmosphere. Always happy to help anytime from open to close. If you got any questions consider them answered. This team always goes above and beyond their job to give every client a great experience!
Thank you for taking the time to leave a review Kalahuna! We are always here to help our patients and when you're happy, so are we! But sometimes we wish it was a little bigger in here too!
It took a while , but you know minutes seem like hours when waiting for bud. Lol I'll let you know more after
We're sorry you had to wait! We want to make sure our patients needs are completely taken care of before assisting the next patient. Thanks for coming in and we hope to help you again soon!