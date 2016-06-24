Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We at The Dispensary NV operate on a different wavelength than other Nevada dispensaries. Each of our staff members is strongly guided by the company’s core values of customer service and education. Our emphasis on top-shelf customer service begins with our cultivation of strong relationships between our staff and patients. We believe that great customer service is more than a kind attitude. In the cannabis industry, great customer service means connecting with your patients and learning about their specific taste/interest/needs in order to provide a recommendation for a product that can add significant value to their life.
Our Henderson location is conveniently located on Gibson where the 215 meets the 515 in beautiful Henderson - only twelve minutes from McCarran International Airport and the Las Vegas Strip!
FIRST TIME PATIENTS: Spend $40+ pre-tax, receive $10 off!
MED PATIENTS: Present Valid ID + Med Rec To Receive 10% OFF
VETS: Present Valid ID Receive 20% OFF
SENIOR DISCOUNT: 50+ Receive 10% OFF
INDUSTRY DISCOUNT: 20% OFF with Valid Agent Card