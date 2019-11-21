A Company That Is Here To Help The mandate of The Dispensary Fulton is to provide high quality cannabis medicine and healing services to people suffering from chronic ailments. We are a compassionate organization. We provide an essential service to the community and offer a safe space for our patients to discuss medical conditions, cannabis specific topics, community related events, as well as engaging in advocacy work. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is waiting to assist you with all your needs. At The Dispensary, our patients come first. Please let us know what we can do to better serve you. Our organization, established in late 2014 and opened in July of 2016, was originally awarded the first and only permit for ISP District 1 to dispense medical cannabis in the State of Illinois. District 1 includes Whiteside, Carroll, Ogle, and Lee counties, with nearby metro areas inside and directly adjacent including: Dixon, Galena, Freeport, Rockford, Dekalb, Moline, and Quad Cities. Specializing in finding the best quality, for the most affordable prices. We work closely with cultivators who share our vision of compassion and are constantly on the hunt for additional products and producers that share this vision, in order to best serve the patients of Illinois. Visit our menu page to see our current medicines as well as pricing information. Everything from gummy chews, topical balms, cannabis oil, shatter, live resin, wax, flowers, chocolates, caramels, patches, and high CBD products are available to registered patients. Various promotions are available, please see our menu page for more info about our max specials and other flower specials.