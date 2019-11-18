Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We're hosting a HOLI~DAZE FOOD DRIVE! bring in 10non-perishable items & receive 10% off~bring items in til 12/23!!
About
Welcome to your favorite neighborhood dispensary!
Open till 10 on the weekends!
~RECREATIONAL AND MEDICAL DISPENSARY~
We are located on the corner of SE 52nd Ave & Holgate Blvd - right across from the Plaid Pantry!
Huge parking lot - handicap accessible && ATM on-site! We offer Daily Deals so be sure to stop in on & get a deal on your favorite items.
All of our menu prices INCLUDE tax.
5% VETERANS DISCOUNT / SENIOR DISCOUNT
10% OFF TO NEW CUSTOMERS
Punch Card Program - full card = 20% off your full purchase!!
We carry THREE varieties of CBD. We have CBD OIL, CBD EDIBLES, CBD Pennywise 1 to 1 Flower.