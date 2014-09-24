TheBigGreenGiant on December 30, 2015

The Doors was probably my favourite coffeeshop I visited while in Amsterdam. Located on one of the canals, this place was medium sized and had a hippy feel to it, with an array of 70s and 80s beats as part of the music playlist. What did impress me though was the unusual selection of bud, as well as the hash that was available there. Staff made me and my compatriots feel more than welcome. Also one of the first shops you will come across coming from Amsterdam Central Station if you head to the right upon leaving the building. A must visit to one of Dams less commercial establishments.