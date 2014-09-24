Ruthless229
Way back in 1996 I visited Amsterdam for the first time. The Doors was the first Coffee Shop I ever visited. I have been coming back ever since. Last year 2016 "The Doors Coffee Shop" was forced the change the Name. Due to trademark shit. The new name is "The Shop" besides that it is 100% the same. The ambiance, the music, staff and the Canal View so close to Central Station makes it my all time favorite! Two things.....don't ask for the menu, walk up and push the "BIG RED BUTTON" second watch out for the "house Spider!"