**PARK STEPS AWAY NEXT DOOR @ 500 N 6TH AVE.** **VOTED BEST DISPENSARY OF TUCSON BY THE TUCSON WEEKLY 3 YEARS IN A ROW** **DAILY DEALS** (Discounts applied in store, tax included, cannot be combined with other specials) **MedLava Monday** - Buy 1g of MedLava Concentrates, get 1g free! Can be used up to 3 times. (Excludes Nug Run and Live Resin) | BOGO iLAVAHemp Control Gummies 200mg CBD $35 **$10 Tuesday** - Top and Mid Tier Flower Strains are $10 per gram, $35 per 1/8 oz., $65 per 1/4 oz., $125 per 1/2 oz., and $200 per oz. (Reserve Tier is excluded) **Wildcard Wednesday** Pick Any Daily Deal You Want!!! **Top Shelf Thursday** - $30 1/8th | $120 1/2oz | Mid & Top Tier Strains. Excludes Reserve Tier. **Focus Friday** - Buy any 2 grams of MedLava Concentrates for $60 (Excludes Nug Run and Live Resin) **Savings Saturday** - iLAVA Delta 8 Clarity 1000mg $33 (50% off) | All MedLava Extracts $30 for 1g (Includes Shatter, Wax, Crumble. Excludes Nug Run and Live Resin) **Cyber Sunday** - 20% off all MedLava Concentrates (Online Orders Only - Excludes Nug Run and Live Resin) | 20% off Top & Mid Tier Flower Strains (Online Orders Only) | iLAVA 500mg Cartridge $30 **NEW PATIENTS** - Receive a free preroll, no purchase necessary, and pick one: 20% off tinctures and edibles, one 500mg iLAVA Cleargold cartridge 1/2 off ($25), BOGO on deli flower or prerolls (up to 3 grams, excludes reserve tier), or BOGO on DTF prepack flower. **EVERYDAY DEALS** All Day, Every Day Deals: 1g Prerolls $7, 1g Premium Prerolls $10 | BOGO Free iLAVA 500mg Cartridges $50 | iLAVA 1000mg Cartridges $45 (50% discount) | 4 grams of MedLava Concentrates for $100 **DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED & ON-SITE ATM AVAILABLE** The Downtown Dispensary is a state-licensed medical marijuana facility. We are located in the heart of Tucson's art district in the Downtown area. You can find us in the 4th Ave district of downtown Tucson at the intersection of 6th Street and 6th Avenue. Parking is available behind our dispensary (white building with steeple)