If you were a member of Mary Jane's loyalty program at the time of their closing on Thurs, Oct. 31st your visits have now been converted to Evergreen Elite points and are available at our Bellevue & Kirkland locations! 1 visit was turned into 100 Evergreen Elite points and they do not expire. Stop in, see our stores, and don't let those points go to waste.
Subject to compliance restrictions. Cannot be combined with other offers. Only available at Bellevue & Kirkland locations.
Mary Jane Loyalty is now Evergreen Elite Points
Valid 11/4/2019
