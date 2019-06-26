Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
See our full menu at https://shop.theevergreenmarket.com/bellevue | Check out our deals! | Mary Jane customer loyalty visits have been converted to Evergreen Elite Points and they don't expire! Available at our Kirkland and Bellevue stores now | Cash only | 2 ATMs on site | Follow us on twitter, facebook, and Instagram | www.theevergreenmarket.com