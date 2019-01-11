Follow
The Evergreen Market - Auburn
253-218-4177
812 products
Last updated:
Deals
10% off Online Orders
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
All online orders placed through https://shop.evergreenmarket.com/auburn will be 10% off at the register.
Cannot be combined with other offers. If you're eligible for another discount we will go with the larger discount. Subject to change.
All Products
Grap Stomper OG by Kouchlock
from Kouchlock
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Grap Stomper OG
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Ticket by ZOZ
from ZOZ
18%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Pez by Solstice
from Solstice
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Pez
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Doughboi by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
21.36%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Doughboi
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Crackers by Sky High Gardens
from Sky High Gardens
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Crackers
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
Gorilla Princess by Constellation Cannabis
from Constellation Cannabis
17.38%
THC
___
CBD
$332 g
In-store only
Purple Punch by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Tree by Mt. Baker Homegrown
from Mt. Baker Homegrown
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Diesel by Hygge Farms
from Hygge Farms
16.6%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Blueberry Diesel
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Peanut Butter Patties by GLW
from GLW
23.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Peanut Butter Patties
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Seatown Lemon Haze by Western Cultured
from Western Cultured
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Seatown Lemon Haze
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Taco by GLW
from GLW
23.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Taco
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Pike Place OG by SuperDave Genetics
from SuperDave Genetics
21.91%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Pike Place OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cosmic Cookies by Sweet Water Farms
from Sweet Water Farms
27.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cosmic Cookies
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Loast Coast by Wild Springs
from Wild Springs
17.68%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Loast Coast
Strain
$701 oz
In-store only
9# Hammer by Cascade Crest
from Cascade Crest
20.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
9# Hammer
Strain
$751 oz
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Cascadia
from Cascadia
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #4
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Colorado Kush by Sky High Gardens
from Sky High Gardens
20%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Colorado Kush
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tahiti Lime #1 by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
16.3%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Tahiti Lime #1
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Pie OG by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
23.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chem Pie OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch by Soulshine
from Soulshine
20.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Larry Lime Pebbles by Lifted Luxury Line
from Lifted Luxury Line
22.4%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Sour Larry Lime Pebbles
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Space Candy by Sirius Buds
from Sirius Buds
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Space Candy
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Sweeties by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
19.4%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Sweeties
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Atf by Sweet Water Farms
from Sweet Water Farms
21.6%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Atf
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolatina by Skord
from Skord
23%
THC
0.37%
CBD
Chocolatina
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Mr. Nice by Western Cultured
from Western Cultured
24.4%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Mr. Nice
Strain
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Citrus Sunrise by Native Herb Co
from Native Herb Co
5.12%
THC
10.02%
CBD
Citrus Sunrise
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Permafrost OG by Cascadia Gardens
from Cascadia Gardens
23.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Permafrost OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Maui Wowie by Sirius Buds
from Sirius Buds
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$65¼ oz
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake by Downtown Cannabis Company
from Downtown Cannabis Company
26.35%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Blueberry by Green Haven
from Green Haven
22.9%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Bluniverse by Cascadia Gardens
from Cascadia Gardens
28.83%
THC
0%
CBD
Bluniverse
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Kush by Hellavated
from Hellavated
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Kush
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Kush by Hellavated
from Hellavated
16%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Kush
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies And Cream by Burnwell
from Burnwell
20.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Silver Lemon Haze by Bondi
from Bondi
20.99%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Super Silver Lemon Haze
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Where's Bruce? by Green Haven
from Green Haven
22.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Where's Bruce?
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Optimus Prime by Bondi
from Bondi
18.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Optimus Prime
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Pie Face by Sub X
from Sub X
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Pie Face OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
