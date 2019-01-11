Follow
The Evergreen Market - South Renton
425-332-5246
660 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 338
Show All 132
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$85
Deals
10% off Online Orders
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
All online orders placed through https://shop.evergreenmarket.com/southrenton will be 10% off at the register.
Cannot be combined with other offers. If you're eligible for another discount we will go with the larger discount. Subject to change.
10% off Online Orders
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
All online orders placed through https://shop.evergreenmarket.com/southrenton will be 10% off at the register.
Cannot be combined with other offers. If you're eligible for another discount we will go with the larger discount. Subject to change.
All Products
Tropaya Pie by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
14%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Tropaya Pie
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa by Exotikz
from Exotikz
25.29%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Og Chem by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23.1%
THC
0.59%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Marmalade by Native Herb Co.
from Native Herb Co.
10.5%
THC
5.9%
CBD
Marmalade
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream by Kouchlock
from Kouchlock
17.41%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Kosher Kush by Harmony
from Harmony
22.73%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon G by Aurum Farms
from Aurum Farms
18.86%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Lemon G
Strain
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato #33 by Mt. Baker Homegrown
from Mt. Baker Homegrown
25.29%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Puget Sound Lo-Pez by Western Cultured
from Western Cultured
25.5%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Puget Sound Lo-Pez
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Durbert by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
21.3%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Durbert
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden Pineapple by Hygge Farms
from Hygge Farms
24.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Purple Punch by Soulshine
from Soulshine
21.18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
WA Cookies by Evolution
from Evolution
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
WA Cookies
Strain
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Evolution
from Evolution
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
Harlequin by Millennium Green
from Millennium Green
5.3%
THC
9.6%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Remedy by Millennium Green
from Millennium Green
0.9%
THC
13.2%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Glassworks OG by Sky High Gardens
from Sky High Gardens
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Glassworks OG
Strain
$131 g
In-store only
LA Kush Cake by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
22.16%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Kush Cake
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Power by Downtown Cannabis Company
from Downtown Cannabis Company
22.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Power
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
The Sweeties by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
16.3%
THC
0.75%
CBD
The Sweeties
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Pie OG #5 by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
21.2%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Chem Pie OG #5
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Kush by Sirius Buds
from Sirius Buds
28.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Mimosa by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
16.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Mimosa
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Chartlet-Tsu by Downtown Cannabis Company
from Downtown Cannabis Company
0.7%
THC
14.84%
CBD
Chartlet-Tsu
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Mt. Baker Homegrown
from Mt. Baker Homegrown
24.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Platinum Huckleberry by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve
19%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Platinum Huckleberry
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Anunnaki by Saints
from Saints
18.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Anunnaki
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Bubba Fire by Harmony
from Harmony
27.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Bubba Fire
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Cheesecake by Kouchlock
from Kouchlock
20.16%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Blueberry Cheesecake
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Xj 13 by Harmony
from Harmony
21.54%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Xj 13
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Crack by Cascadia Gardens
from Cascadia Gardens
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grape Pie by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
21.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grape Pie
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Pike Place OG by SuperDave Genetics
from SuperDave Genetics
21.91%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Pike Place OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato 33 by SuperDave Genetics
from SuperDave Genetics
19.37%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Gelato 33
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
SuperDave OG by SuperDave Genetics
from SuperDave Genetics
21.91%
THC
0.6%
CBD
SuperDave OG
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Hellsfire by Green Haven
from Green Haven
25.24%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Hellsfire
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Cosmic Cookies by Sweet Water Farms
from Sweet Water Farms
25.4%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cosmic Cookies
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Bubble Gum by El Ella
from El Ella
18.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Jack Herer by El Ella
from El Ella
24%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Forum Cut GSC by Cannavore
from Cannavore
16.68%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Forum Cut GSC
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 17