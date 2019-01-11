Follow
The Evergreen Market - North Renton
Deals
10% off Online Orders
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
All online orders placed through https://shop.evergreenmarket.com/northrenton will be 10% off at the register.
Cannot be combined with other offers. If you're eligible for another discount we will go with the larger discount. Subject to change.
All Products
Cinex by Kouchlock
from Kouchlock
18.39%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Cinex
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Princess by Constellation Cannabis
from Constellation Cannabis
17.83%
THC
___
CBD
$302 g
In-store only
Critique by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
14.6%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Pike Plae OG by SuperDaves Genetics
from SuperDaves Genetics
21.91%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
SuperDaves OG by SuperDaves Genetics
from SuperDaves Genetics
21.91%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Panama Red by 1937
from 1937
10.8%
THC
9.11%
CBD
Panama Red
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Mint Julep by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
25.48%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Doughboi by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
21.3%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cresendo by Cannavore
from Cannavore
26.45%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Milk Bone by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
27.46%
THC
___
CBD
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
Cosmic Cookies by Sweet Water Farms
from Sweet Water Farms
25.4%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cake Crasher #5 by 1937
from 1937
24.8%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Topshelf
from TopShelf
24.65%
THC
1%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$182 g
In-store only
Blueberry Trainwreck by Kouchlock
from Kouchlock
17.18%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Blueberry Trainwreck
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Narnia by Soulshine
from Soulshine
24.05%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Narnia
Strain
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Remedy by Millennium Green
from Millennium Green
0.9%
THC
13.2%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Forum Cookies by Soulshine
from Soulshine
19.48%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Glassworks OG by Sky High Gardens
from Sky High Gardens
17%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Willy Wonka by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
21.4%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Cascadia Gardens
from Cascadia Gardens
23.2%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
WA Cookies by Evolution
from Evolution
16.6%
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Western Cultured
from Western Cultured
24%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Evolution
from Evolution
20.4%
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
Butter Cookies by Cookie Jar
from Cookie Jar
21%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Garlic Breath by Hygge Farms
from Hygge Farms
20%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Triple Mintz by Cannavore
from Cannavore
19.56%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Guice by House Of Cultivar
from House Of Cultivar
16.05%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Peppermint Pattie by Downtown Cannabis Company
from Downtown Cannabis Company
23.16%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Melon Heads by House Of Cultivar
from House Of Cultivar
18.17%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Himalayan Blackberry by Soulshine
from Soulshine
21.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Himalayan Blackberry
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
True Og by Sirius Buds
from Sirius Buds
23%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon G by Aurum Farms
from Aurum Farms
15.2%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Lemon G
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Cookies N Cake by Capital City Chronic
from Capital City Chronic
21.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cookies N Cake
Strain
$91 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake X Gelato #33 by Mt. Baker Homegrown
from Mt. Baker Homegrown
25.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake X Gelato #33
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Sour Lemonade by Fireline
from Fireline
21.26%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato Cake by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
18.7%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Gelato Cake
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cenarius by Millennium Green
from Millennium Green
11%
THC
16.5%
CBD
Cenarius
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
LSD by Royal Tree
from Royal Tree
18.2%
THC
0.04%
CBD
LSD
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Cosmic Kush by Constellation Cannabis
from Constellation Cannabis
21.49%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Cosmic Kush
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato by Constellation Cannabis
from Constellation Cannabis
18.06%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
